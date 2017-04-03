‘Want to ride the lightning?’: NYPD cops threaten black students with taser and police baton

NYPD following children (Photo: Screen capture)

Yet another video of New York Police officers is going viral after they were caught taunting black students while they were walking down the city streets.

Alex S. Vitale, an Associate Professor of Sociology at Brooklyn College, is the one who captured the video on his cell phone. Officers were attempting to move the children off of the corner of Bedford Avenue and Campus Road, The Grio reported.

One officer is seen holding a police baton and another threatened the kids with a taser, which are against NYPD guidelines to use on children.

“What are you going to do about it?” he asks, walking behind the child with the baton.

At one point, a student grabs a handful of snow. The officer pulled out his taser, asking, “do you want to ride the lightning?”

The student responded but what he says is hard to understand. The cop then tells him to walk away.

Vitale, who teaches classes in criminology, noted that the interaction “seemed like an abuse of authority.”

The NYPD said that incident is under an internal review.

See the full video below:

