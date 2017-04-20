Warren: Trump is a ‘thin-skinned bully’ and ‘ugly strew of racism’ helped him win
Senator Elizabeth Warren launched another attack on U.S. President Donald Trump on April 19, describing his election win as partly the result of an “ugly stew of racism” on the MSNBC Rachel Maddow Show. The Massachusetts Democrat has been one of the most outspoken critics of the real estate mogul since he launched his presidential campaign…
