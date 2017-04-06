‘Was he making the case for larger action?’: David Axelrod wonders if Trump is gunning for war

David Axelrod (Photo: Screen capture)

David Axelrod, former campaign chair and senior adviser for President Barack Obama, wondered if President Donald Trump was gunning for outright war after announcing he launched more than 50 Tomahawk missiles into Homs, Syria on Thursday.

“I’ll tell you two things I found interesting about the president’s remarks,” Axelrod told Anderson Cooper. “He said ‘Years of previous attempts at changing Assad’s behavior have failed and failed very dramatically. As a result, the refugee crisis continues to deepen and the region continues to destabilize threatening the United States and its allies,'” he said reading Trump’s statement.

(READ MORE: Adam Schiff: ‘None of what we’re doing in Syria is authorized’)

“I was wondering, as I was listening to him, was he making the case for larger action along the lines of what would be a 180-degree turn for him in terms of policy,” Axelrod wondered.

He went on to say that he recalled the inaugural address in which Trump said he would put “America First” and only look after America’s own business.

“At the end of his remarks he said and we hope that as long as America stands for justice that peace and harmony will in the end prevail,” he closed. “It suggests a larger role than the retaliation for the use of chemical weapons.”

Watch the full commentary below:

