WATCH: 2007 video shows Trump senior adviser publicly supporting anti-Semitic militia

Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

A top Donald Trump adviser publicly supported a far-right, anti-Semitic militia known as “the Hungarian Guard,” Forward reports.

In 2007, Sebastian Gorka—who’s in the past been accused of Islamophobia and anti-Semitism—was a political leader in Hungarian “New Democratic Coalition,” known in Hungary as “UDK.” In a video uncovered by forward, Gorka can be seen supporting en extremist parliamentary force.

In the video, Gorka is asked if he supports a far-right anti-Semitic party known as Jobbik, which Forward reports was working on an initiative to establish the militia.

“That is so,” Gorka replied, telling the interviewer the establishment of a militia is “a big societal need.” He also berates the Hungarian military as “sick,” adding “this country cannot defend itself.”

According to Forward, the Guard was banned in 2009 after Hungary’s higher court ruled an anti-Roma march “violated the rights of the Hungarian Roma community.” Four years later, the European Court of Human Rights reaffirmed that ruling, describing the Guard as “essentially racist.

Despite Gorka’s controversial associations and past remarks, he remains Trump’s senior White House counterterrorism adviser. In a statement on Monday, Human Rights First called for the president to immediately dismiss Gorka.

“President Trump needs to fire Sebastian Gorka immediately,” Human Rights First Senior Vice President Rob Berschinski—who formerly worked as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor under the Barack Obama administration—said in a statement.

“The White House continues to harbor a man who has made a career out of associating with racists and antisemites, and who has expressed support for multiple groups that valorize Nazi-aligned governments in Hungary’s past,” Berschinski added. “It’s unconscionable and inexcusable. He needs to be shown the door tonight.”

Watch the video below, via Forward: