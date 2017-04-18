WATCH: Alec Baldwin tells Colbert he ‘sucks the chrome off the fender of a car’ to make famous Trump face

Alec Baldwin (Screengrab)

SNL star Alec Baldwin visited The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday to explain just how he nails his infamous Trump impression.

“When I saw your Donald Trump for the first time, I think like a lot of people when I saw your Trump I thought, ‘Oh thank god, someone has cracked that nut.’” Colbert said. “Do you like doing it?”

“Oh, it’s amazing,” Baldwin replied. Explaining to Colbert what his “hook” is, Baldwin said he creates a “caricature” of the president by emphasizing his mannerisms.

“It’s totally a caricature, you pick a few things,” Baldwin said. “Left eyebrow up, right eyebrow down.”

“You shove your face like you’re trying to suck the chrome off the fender of a car,” he added, pursing his lips together.

Watch the video below, via CBS: