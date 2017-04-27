WATCH: Conservative melts down after CNN panel mentions Trump’s extensive history of demeaning women

CNN panel

A CNN panel about Ivanka Trump on Wednesday devolved into a shouting match about Donald Trump’s treatment of women—specifically his former claim that rich and famous men can “grab ‘em by the p*ssy” without repercussions.

Conservative pundit Kayleigh McEnany was arguing that Ivanka is a “moderating and great” influence on her father, the president, as evidenced by her campaign-era focus on paid family leave.

Maria Cardona was not convinced, noting Trump “says something one day, and—not even the next day, but the next minute—he will say something is completely, 180 degrees the opposite.”

“To me that says Ivanka Trump is kind of irrelevant,” Cardona added.

Jonathan Tasini, a Democratic strategist, was also unswayed by McEnany’s argument, noting in his mind Trump “committed the crime of sexual assault, if not argued for it” when he was caught on mic in that infamous Access Hollywood tape.

“Donald Trump is a sexual predator,” Tahini said bluntly, later adding, “People, women, see Donald Trump as a disgusting human being.”

Cardona and Tasini’s comments pissed of GOP political consultant Paris Dennard.

“I do not believe that Ivanaka Trump is irrelevant,” Dennard said, as McEnany nodded in agreement. “And I am tired of liberals … coming on television and demeaning the work of these women who happen to be Republican, or happen to be working with the Trump administration.”

“Why weren’t you tired of the president demeaning women?” host Don Lemon asked.

“I didn’t hear the president demean women when he was running for president!” Dennard replied.

Tasini pointed out that demeaning women is exactly what Trump did when he boasted about “[grabbing] a women’s pussy.” That point prompted a shouting match between Dennard and Tasini.

“That was not while he was running for president!” Dennard argued. “… Candidate trump did not demean women when he as president.”

“That’s not credible,” Tasini replied.

“You should not be a part of this conversation,” Cardona said.

“Well unfortunately Maria you do not have the power to not have me a part of this conversation,” Dennard shot back.

Watch the video below, via CNN:



Conservative pundit has emotional meltdown when… by sarahburris