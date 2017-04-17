WATCH: Democratic Sen. Feinstein booed at town hall for not standing up to ‘fascists in the White House’

Sen. Diane Feinstein

Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA) on Monday faced a raucous town hall in San Francisco, as 1,000 constituents pressured the senator to stand up more aggressively to the Donald Trump administration.

“We would like to see her represent her liberal constituency a lot more forcefully,” said Jegath Athilingam told SFGate. “We want to see her take the lead, as someone with her amount of seniority should do.”

According to the San Francisco paper, Feinstein spent a large portion of her town hall explaining the bureaucratic Washington practices even as attendees demanded she fight the “fascists in the White House” and support single payer healthcare (something the senator says she’s just “not there” on).

At one point, Steve Rapport, a San Francisco resident whose mother survived the Holocaust, asked his senator to speak out against “fascists” in the administration, singling out chief White House strategist Steve Bannon.

“We can’t normalize it,” Rapport said.

When Feinstein failed to lay out a clear plan for dealing with “fascists” like Bannon, the audience grew increasingly agitated. “What are you doing about it?” members of the audience demanded.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, you’re pretty good at yelling,” Feinstein replied. “All of this takes a plan. You’ve got to work something out. You’ve got to have people with you. You can sit here and pound your fists and I can show you what I’ve gotten done.”

Watch the video below, via @ahartreports: