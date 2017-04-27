WATCH: Ex-Trump adviser squirms as Chris Cuomo hammers him for evading Russia questions

Chris Cuomo (CNN)

CNN’s Chris Cuomo interviewed former Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page on Thursday morning — and Page once again did everything in his power to evade answering questions about his trips to Russia and connections with Russian intelligence officials.

During the interview, Cuomo methodically laid out the facts surrounding Page’s contacts with Russian officials, while also pointing out that a federal judge thought that there was enough dirt on Page to approve a FISA warrant to surveil him.

“A federal judge looked at the evidence and found probable cause,” he pointed out. “If you look at the facts, they certainly line up in favor of asking you some questions. In 2013 you were talking to a guy who you said you didn’t know was a spy, turned out to be a spy. Now we have indications that they were working you, whether you were aware or not, trying to get access to the campaign. That’s relevant.”

Page responded that all of the evidence used to justify the FISA warrant was “false,” and then pivoted to talking about Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Later in the interview, Cuomo got Page to admit that the Trump campaign knew that he was taking a trip to Russia last summer — which Page seemed to immediately regret admitting.

“How did they know you were going?” Cuomo asked.

“I don’t talk about internal discussions,” Page said, even though he had just referenced internal discussions seconds before.

Page then tried to deny that he’d been invited to speak at a Russian university due to his connections to the Trump campaign — despite the fact that the university explicitly said that’s why it wanted Page to come speak.

“It may have been part of the interest,” Page conceded, although he then insisted that he was speaking at the university as a private citizen and not as a representative of the Trump campaign.

Watch the whole interview below.