WATCH: Julia Louis-Dreyfus slams Spicer’s Holocaust blunders with brutal ‘Veep’ mash-up

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles in January (AFP Photo/Alberto E. Rodriguez)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s numerous blunders related to Adolf Hitler’s use of chemical weapons are like something out of an episode of HBO’s Veep — and that’s according to the woman who stars in the show.

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus reacted to Spicer’s disastrous Holocaust gaffes by tweeting out a video that mashed up Spicer’s remarks with the ending credits of Veep — and she said that it really “feels like an Emmy winning episode to me.”

The video starts out with a Veep-like unsteady camera shot of the White House, then cuts to Spicer talking about how Hitler never used chemical weapons during World War II, as credits from the show roll by beside him. It then splices in scenes from the actual show, before cutting back to Spicer saying that he meant to say that Hitler never used chemical weapons “on his own people.”

The video then cuts to Louis-Dreyfus’s character on Veep making comical mumbling sounds.

Watch the full video below.