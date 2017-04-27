Quantcast

WATCH LIVE: ‘Alt right came ready for a fight’: Berkeley campus braces for violence

Sarah K. Burris

27 Apr 2017 at 18:51 ET                   
Alt-right Berkeley Protesters standinga round (Photo: Screen capture via Periscope)

Ann Coulter didn’t want to speak at the University of California Berkeley campus anyway. On the heels of many far right conservatives scheduling talks at ultra-liberal schools, Ann Coulter was invited. Fearing another series of riots between the alt-right and students, the school canceled the event, hoping they could reschedule it for a better time. Coulter said no.

“You cannot impose arbitrary and harassing restrictions on the exercise of a constitutional right,” Coulter told “Hannity” Thursday night. “None of this has to do with security.”

Despite what Coulter said, police braced for violence. According to BuzzFeed reporter Blake Montgomery, there was a lot of presence of military gear. Lauren Southern, a Canadian conservative and libertarian activist, brought a bodyguard detail. “The alt-right came ready for a fight,” Montgomery tweeted.

But, thus far, they haven’t gotten it. In fact, nothing has happened. Montgomery reported that many of the alt-right were simply standing around and waiting for speakers. Videos also show students handing out free water and liberals agreeing with conservatives that their rights should be protected.

This while conservatives on Twitter attacked the campus for being violent and too fragile to handle the alt-right. There were also reports of people holding 4Chan signs.

Watch a few live streams below:

