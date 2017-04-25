Watch live: Ivanka Trump addresses women’s summit in Germany
First Daughter Ivanka Trump will address the W20 Women’s Summit in Germany in her first official foreign trip as an adviser to the President. Ivanka is expected to appear on a power-studded panel titled “Inspiring women: Scaling Up Women’s Entrepreneurship.” The heavyweight event attendees include German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, IMF managing…
