Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Watch live: Ivanka Trump addresses women’s summit in Germany

Newsweek

25 Apr 2017 at 06:11 ET                   
Ivanka Trump (Shutterstock.com)

First Daughter Ivanka Trump will address the W20 Women’s Summit in Germany in her first official foreign trip as an adviser to the President. Ivanka is expected to appear on a power-studded panel titled “Inspiring women: Scaling Up Women’s Entrepreneurship.” The heavyweight event attendees include German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, IMF managing…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Government costs could rise $2.3 billion without Obamacare funding: study
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+