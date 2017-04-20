WATCH LIVE: Joint press conference with President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni
“A great welcome to the prime minister of Italy,” President Donald Trump told those assembling for the photo spray with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni. “We’re going to have a long discussion and it’s a great, great honor to have you.”
According to pool reports, Gentiloni said that he was pleased to be in the United States and that he told the president he awaited his visit to Sicily. Trump is expected to join the G7 Summit next month.
Trump replied he “looked forward to that very much.”
Watch the press conference below:
