WATCH LIVE: Scientists march on Washington — and around the globe — to send Trump a message on Earth Day
Live coverage of Saturday’s “March for Science” is set to start at 10 a.m EST in Washington, DC and is expected to feature celebrities and activists — as well as scientists. And while it’s officially a non-partisan affair, you can expect to see speakers highly critical of Trump and the GOP’s largely anti-science policies.
