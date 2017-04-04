Quantcast

WATCH LIVE: Senate debates Supreme Court pick Gorsuch as GOP threatens to go ‘nuclear’ on the filibuster

Eric W. Dolan

04 Apr 2017 at 15:04 ET                   
U.S. Supreme Court nominee judge Neil Gorsuch testifies during a third day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

The U.S. Senate is debating Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. Democrats plan to block the nomination with a filibuster, which would require 60 votes to overcome. But Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) says he has enough votes for a rule change to bar filibusters against Supreme Court nominees.

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
