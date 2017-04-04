WATCH LIVE: Senate debates Supreme Court pick Gorsuch as GOP threatens to go ‘nuclear’ on the filibuster
The U.S. Senate is debating Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. Democrats plan to block the nomination with a filibuster, which would require 60 votes to overcome. But Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) says he has enough votes for a rule change to bar filibusters against Supreme Court nominees.
