WATCH LIVE: Senate debates Supreme Court pick Gorsuch as GOP threatens to go ‘nuclear’ on the filibuster

U.S. Supreme Court nominee judge Neil Gorsuch testifies during a third day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

The U.S. Senate is debating Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. Democrats plan to block the nomination with a filibuster, which would require 60 votes to overcome. But Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) says he has enough votes for a rule change to bar filibusters against Supreme Court nominees.