WATCH LIVE: The 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner hosted by Hasan Minhaj
The president might not be there, but the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is going forward on Saturday night, hosted by “Daily Show” reporter Hasan Minhaj.
President Donald Trump announced earlier this year that he would be boycotting the annual gala due to his strained relationship with the media.
He was roundly mocked on social media for not having a sense of humor and being too thin-skinned to allow himself to be roasted by comedians.
Watch the video, embedded below:
