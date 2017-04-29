Quantcast

WATCH LIVE: The 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner hosted by Hasan Minhaj

David Ferguson

29 Apr 2017 at 21:27 ET                   
Hasan Minhaj (Youtube)

The president might not be there, but the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is going forward on Saturday night, hosted by “Daily Show” reporter Hasan Minhaj.

President Donald Trump announced earlier this year that he would be boycotting the annual gala due to his strained relationship with the media.

He was roundly mocked on social media for not having a sense of humor and being too thin-skinned to allow himself to be roasted by comedians.

Watch the video, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
