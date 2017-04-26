WATCH: Pope Francis calls for ‘revolution of tenderness’ in TED Talk
Pope Francis called for a “revolution of tenderness” and asked world leaders to be humble in exercising their power in a TED talk broadcast at the organization’s conference in Vancouver on Tuesday. The 80-year-old Francis delivered the 18-minute talk —which was pre-recorded in Vatican City and aired at the annual TED Conference—in Italian, with subtitles in…
