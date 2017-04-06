WATCH: Sally Kohn and Angela Rye smack down Kayleigh McEnany’s absurd defense of O’Reilly, Trump

CNN

A CNN panel of women discussing the latest sexual harassment allegations against Bill O’Reilly was not having any of Kayleigh McEnany’s defense of the Fox News host or his good friend, Donald Trump.

At the beginning of the segment, political commentator Sally Kohn pointed out that if O’Reilly “were a lesser success or frankly, not a television star, anyone else, where these kinds of allegations were made public so repeatedly, we can hope he’d be out.”

“Then again, honestly, the truth is this happens all the time and the men survive their jobs,” Kohn added, arguing, “we don’t need more proof of that than the fact we had … a man who boasted about sexual assault get elected by half the country.” Kohn was referring to the infamous 2005 ‘Access Hollywood’ tap featuring future President Donald J. Trump bragging about “grabbing [women] by the p*ssy.”

“What do I tell my daughter after that? ‘This isn’t okay, but you still get to be a TV star and you still get to be president,’” Kohn asked.

That’s when McEnany jumped in with some sage advice.

“Tell your daughter we’re a country that believes in redemption,” she said, insisting Ben Carson told the country that Trump “prayed” and “he asked for forgiveness” following the release of that video.

Host Don Lemon jumped in, telling the panel, “We do believe in redemption, and I believe in redemption more than anybody else. But I don’t think that someone who says those words, do they deserve to be president of the United States?”

“That’s not redemption, that’s a promotion,” Angela Rye pointed out, later insisting people who commit acts of sexual harassment “should be reprimanded, perhaps disciplined,” but not promoted.

McEnany said there are “two sets of rights” in sexual harassment cases, the “rights of the women, also the rights of the defendant.” She argued her fellow panelists were “extreme” for wanting to “nullify [O’Reilly’s] rights”

“We’re not talking about rights, this isn’t a court,” Kohn explained. “We’re talking about what a private company chooses to do. And it is their choice.”

