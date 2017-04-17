WATCH: Sen. Tom Cotton shouted down by angry town hall crowd for defending Trump hiding his tax returns

Tom Cotton (R-AK)

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) faced a rowdy town hall on Monday, eliciting boos as he attempted to defend President Donald Trump’s refusal to release his tax returns.

“My question is you in Congress and the Senate have the power to subpoena these tax returns,” a constituent said to Cotton. “The president said during his campaign that he would not release the tax returns while he was under audit. Not he said the election has happened and he doesn’t need to release his tax returns. I’m wondering if you’ll take the initiative to have him release those returns so we can see what kind of connections he has with different countries around the world, and what tax proposals would personally benefit him and his family.”

“As far as I’m aware, the president says he’s still under audit,” Cotton replied as the audience erupted in boos.

“The president is also right that this was not a secondary or side issue of the campaign this was a central issue of the campaign. Hillary Clinton and her circle repeated criticized and he won despite all that,” Cotton continued as an audience member shot back, “She released hers!”

“Every federal officeholder, every candidate for office files a financial disclosure statement that shows your assets and your liabilities,” he added, as the audience continued to make their disapproval known.

