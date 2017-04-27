Watch: ‘The Simpsons’ on Donald Trump’s first 100 days
U.S. President Donald Trump may think it’s “ridiculous” to measure the success of his first 100 days in office, but The Simpsons is more than happy to do it for him. In a new sketch published on the long-running Fox animation’s YouTube page Wednesday, Homer and Marge Simpson react to Trump’s eventful—and at times controversial—first three…
