WATCH: Utah town hall goes off the rails when congressman states support for building Trump’s wall

Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) -- screenshot

Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) got a rude welcome in his district Friday night when he attended a town hall only to be faced with constituents chanting, “Do your job” and booing him when he bluntly stated he supported President Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

Appearing at Salt Lake City’s West High School, Stewart faced a packed house and told them, “It’s my job to be here,” as many in the crowd criticized fellow GOP colleague Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) who has been critical of constituents showing up at his town halls to voice their displeasure.

At one point Friday night, Stewart was asked if he backed President Donald Trump’s immigration policies that are “tearing families apart,” and whether he was supportive of building the wall instead using tax dollars to expand healthcare for U.S. citizens.

Saying, “I do support securing our border,” Stewart went on to explain that he has previously stated that he felt those “who came to this country illegally and took jobs, and probably broke some laws to do that .. taking those people and giving them legal status. So they can stay here without fear of being separated from their families, and their children can become citizens.”

With many on the crowd yelling, “What about the wall?” Stewart addressed their question and it did not go over well.

“Are you asking if I support the wall? Yeah, of course I do,” he said to a chorus of boos and shots from the crowd.

“Are you surprised by that? Most Americans do,” Stewart said to even louder boos and yelling.

Watch the video below via YouTube: