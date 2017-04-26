‘We must protect free speech, even when hateful’: ACLU backs Ann Coulter’s cancelled Berkeley speech

Ann Coulter (Shutterstock)

The American Civil Liberties Union on Wednesday announced its support for conservative firebrand Ann Coulter over her cancelled speech at University of California, Berkeley.

“The heckler’s veto of Coulter’s Berkeley speech is a loss for the 1st Amendment,” ACLU National tweeted on Wednesday. “We must protect speech on campus, even when hateful.”

The statement comes the day Coulter’s speech was cancelled, though there’s some dispute over who did the cancelling. Coulter on Twitter stated the school pulled her appearance, adding she’s “so sorry for speech crushed by thugs.” Berkeley, meanwhile, insists it “did not cancel the Coulter event and has never prohibited Ms. Coulter from coming on campus.”

Reuters reports Coulter decided to cancel the speech because conservative groups pulled out of sponsoring the event.

Monday, a lawyer for Coulter criticized the ACLU for “ignoring [Coulter’s] case.”