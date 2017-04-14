We will go to war if Trump provokes us: North Korea
U.S. President Donald Trump is making North Korea more aggressive, said North Korea’s vice foreign minister on Friday. In an interview with the Associated Press in Pyongyang, Han Song-ryol said Trump’s “aggressive” tweets were “making trouble” and creating a “vicious cycle” of tensions on the Korean Peninsula. “We are comparing Trump’s policy toward the DPRK with…
