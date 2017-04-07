West Virginia expected to legalize medical pot
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The list of legal marijuana states is continuing to grow after a measure aiming to legalize medical cannabis in West Virginia was passed by the House of Delegates. The bill is headed to Gov. Jim Justice’s desk now; he is expected to sign it, making West Virginia the 30th state to legalize marijuana in some capacity.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion