West Virginia expected to legalize medical pot

Newsweek

07 Apr 2017 at 15:11 ET                   
Holding marijuana buds (AFP Photo/Yuri Cortez)

The list of legal marijuana states is continuing to grow after a measure aiming to legalize medical cannabis in West Virginia was passed by the House of Delegates. The bill is headed to Gov. Jim Justice’s desk now; he is expected to sign it, making West Virginia the 30th state to legalize marijuana in some capacity.…

