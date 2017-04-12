‘What are you doing, Sean? Never defend Hitler’: Jimmy Kimmel imagines Spicer’s anguished inner monologue

Sean Spicer (YouTube)

Sean Spicer has been busily racing back his historically inaccurate claim that Adolf Hitler never used chemical weapons — and Jimmy Kimmel imagined the White House press secretary realizing his horrific error in real time.

The late night host rolled video of Spicer’s claims from Tuesday’s press briefing, with the White House official chastising himself in an imagined inner monologue.

“Did I just defend Hitler?” asks the imagined voice of Spicer’s conscience. “Hitler? I think I did — why did I even do that? Why even bring up the Holocaust? At press secretary school, the one rule was never defend Hitler.”

“Of course, Hitler gassed people — I learned that in high school, we all did,” the inner voice adds. “What the hell are you doing, Sean? Stupid, stupid, stupid!”