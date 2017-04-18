What if the United States exits the Paris Agreement on climate?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A rundown of the fallout Pexels Will the U.S. close the door on the Paris Agreement on climate change? What would happen if the United States walked away from the Paris Agreement on climate change? The agreement is designed to reduce the negative impacts of manmade climate change, a phenomenon agreed upon by 97 percent of…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion