Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

What if the United States exits the Paris Agreement on climate?

Popular Science

18 Apr 2017 at 07:33 ET                   
Eiffel Tower (AFP)

A rundown of the fallout Pexels Will the U.S. close the door on the Paris Agreement on climate change? What would happen if the United States walked away from the Paris Agreement on climate change? The agreement is designed to reduce the negative impacts of manmade climate change, a phenomenon agreed upon by 97 percent of…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump railed against Benghazi — but he still hasn’t nominated anyone to oversee embassy security
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+