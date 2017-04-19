Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

What Netflix can teach us about treating cancer

The Conversation

19 Apr 2017 at 00:46 ET                   
Dividing Breast Cancer Cell

What Netflix can teach us about treating cancer

By Elana Fertig, Assistant Professor of Oncology Biostatistics and Bioinformatics, Johns Hopkins University. A tumor under the microscope. Cropped from cnicholsonpath/flickr, CC BY Two years ago, former President Barack Obama announced the Precision Medicine initiative in his State of the Union Address. The initiative aspired to a “new era of medicine” where disease treatments could be…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Will Trump aides face fines for filing their financial statements late?
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+