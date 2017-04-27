What the Trump doctrine looks like
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Doctrines. Every U.S. president has one. Congratulations then to Donald Trump who, nearly 100 days into his presidency, has just formed his. On Tuesday, his chief of staff Reince Priebus told reporters the president was “really establishing” a Trump doctrine that will reshape America’s position in the world. In Priebus’ own words, this is what the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion