What the Trump doctrine looks like

Newsweek

27 Apr 2017 at 13:45 ET                   
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters (Fox News/screen grab)

Doctrines. Every U.S. president has one. Congratulations then to Donald Trump who, nearly 100 days into his presidency, has just formed his. On Tuesday, his chief of staff Reince Priebus told reporters the president was “really establishing” a Trump doctrine that will reshape America’s position in the world. In Priebus’ own words, this is what the…

