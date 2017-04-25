What the Trump team should consider before axing Meals on Wheels funds
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
By David Campbell, Associate Professor of Public Administration, Binghamton University, State University of New York and Kristina Lambright, Associate Dean of the College of Community and Public Affairs, and an Associate Professor of Public Administration, Binghamton University, State University of New York. To justify President Donald Trump’s aim to spend less on social services, Office of…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion