Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

What the Trump team should consider before axing Meals on Wheels funds

The Conversation

25 Apr 2017 at 08:00 ET                   
Meals on Wheels (Wikipedia)

By David Campbell, Associate Professor of Public Administration, Binghamton University, State University of New York and Kristina Lambright, Associate Dean of the College of Community and Public Affairs, and an Associate Professor of Public Administration, Binghamton University, State University of New York. To justify President Donald Trump’s aim to spend less on social services, Office of…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump ‘lied to us, repeatedly and shamelessly’: Eugene Robinson goes off on ‘The Wall’ and other failed promises
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+