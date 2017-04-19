What to eat after the apocalypse
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Sure, the apocalypse has been nigh for a while now. But lately the thing feels especially nigh. In the parlance of our times: it’s nigh AF. We’re inching ever-closer toward war (perhaps of the nuclear variety) with North Korea. Members of President Donald Trump’s administration are fighting to back out of the landmark Paris agreement aimed…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion