Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

What we know about Paris suspect Karim Cheurfi

Newsweek

21 Apr 2017 at 11:01 ET                   
Karim Cheurfi ( Copains d’Avant)

On Thursday night, a gunman opened fire with an automatic weapon on a police bus parked on the famous Champs Élysées in Paris, killing one officer and wounding two others before being shot dead as he tried to flee the scene. The attack came just three days before the first round of France’s presidential elections. Now,…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘She’s the devil’: Steve Bannon warned Roger Ailes that Megyn Kelly would ‘turn on’ him
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+