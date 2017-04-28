Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

When people work together, they’re literally on the same wavelength, brain waves show

Los Angeles Times

28 Apr 2017 at 17:50 ET                   
Two Brains (Shutterstock.com)

Thanks to scientists who have ventured outside the laboratory, we have learned that tight-knit groups of females experience synchronized menstrual periods over time, that cohesive groups engaged in decision-making discount dissenting viewpoints in the interests of consensus, and that couples who stay together long enough begin to look alike. In the wilds of a New York…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
North Korea warns war ‘imminent’ after firing another failed missile: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+