When people work together, they’re literally on the same wavelength, brain waves show
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Thanks to scientists who have ventured outside the laboratory, we have learned that tight-knit groups of females experience synchronized menstrual periods over time, that cohesive groups engaged in decision-making discount dissenting viewpoints in the interests of consensus, and that couples who stay together long enough begin to look alike. In the wilds of a New York…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion