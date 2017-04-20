Where is the USS Carl Vinson carrier?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
In an April 12 interview President Donald Trump made clear the U.S. would respond to continued missile tests by rogue state North Korea. “We are sending an armada. Very powerful,” Trump told Fox Business Channel. “We have submarines. Very powerful. Far more powerful than the aircraft carrier. That, I can tell you.” Trump made the comments…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion