Where is the USS Carl Vinson carrier?

Newsweek

20 Apr 2017 at 11:59 ET                   
The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits the Sunda Strait. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Released)

In an April 12 interview President Donald Trump made clear the U.S. would respond to continued missile tests by rogue state North Korea. “We are sending an armada. Very powerful,” Trump told Fox Business Channel. “We have submarines. Very powerful. Far more powerful than the aircraft carrier. That, I can tell you.” Trump made the comments…

