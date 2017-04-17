Where the world’s nuclear missiles are located
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Nuclear tensions between the United States and North Korea escalated in recent days, with both nations warning of impending military action should they perceive a threat from the other. After reports emerged of a failed missile test, Vice President Mike Pence cautioned Monday that North Korea should not underestimate the U.S. “We will defeat any attack…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion