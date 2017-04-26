‘Where’s the infrastructure bill?’: Pelosi challenges Trump on ‘incomplete’ first 100 days

Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (Photo: Screen capture)

Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called out President Donald Trump for failing to accomplish anything to actually help his supporters and the rest of America in his first 100 days.

Pelosi graded Trump an “incomplete” because of his growing “list of promises made — promises broken.” She began with jobs, saying that we’ve yet to see Trump’s jobs bill. Trump’s promise of accessible and affordable health care that is far better than Obamacare has also yet to manifest. Instead, his plan would be the “biggest transfer of wealth from working families to the richest people in the country.”

Curiously enough, Pelosi is fine working with the new president on issues the two parties agree.

“We stand ready to work with him,” Pelosi said. “You want to do an infrastructure bill? Where is that? He was elected five, six months ago almost. We still don’t see an infrastructure bill. We look forward to that. It’s never been partisan, except when President [Barack] Obama proposed it.”

See the exchange below:



