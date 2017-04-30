Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

White House budget cuts could lead to more lung cancer deaths

Newsweek

30 Apr 2017 at 14:18 ET                   
Doctor listening to patient - Shutterstock

Budget Cuts Could Lead to More Radon Deaths

In 2010, Gail Orcutt was diagnosed with lung cancer. The diagnosis came as a shock to the nonsmoker, who eventually had her entire left lung removed. She had no idea how she could have developed the disease until she came across an article about radon and learned it was the top cause of lung cancer among…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump could target financial manager’s ‘carried interest’ tax loophole: White House official
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+