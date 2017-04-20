‘White-trash Mount Rushmore’: CNN pundit Paul Begala slams Palin, Nugent, Kid Rock pic

Paul Begala on Palin, Nugent, Kid Rock photo (Photo: Screen capture)

CNN pundit Paul Begala was not a fan of the photo Sarah Palin took with Kid Rock and Ted Nugent mocking Secretary Hillary Clinton’s former official portrait as First Lady while visiting President Donald Trump at the White House.

“It’s a white-trash Mount Rushmore,” Begala said on “AC360” Thursday. “I love it. Look at them. That’s just perfect.”

Begala later tweeted “perhaps I meant it as a compliment.”

He also went on to say that he does admire Palin for speaking out against vicious sexism she’s received from the left. However, he said that it was because of that history that he finds it unfortunate Palin is “buddying up with Nugent.”

“He has said the most vile things about Hillary that you can say, obviously things you can’t say on television,” Begala said.

Even Republican David Gergen agreed that the photos were offensive, saying that he wouldn’t have posted them.

“Look, it’s one thing to poke fun but the White House is a special place for all the people,” Gergen continued. “Those pictures are offensive, that’s the way a lot of people will see it on the other side. I personally think they would have been better off if they wanted to play games with pictures, that’s fine but I wouldn’t have posted them.”

Unofficial apologist for Trump, Jeffrey Lord said that every president has their own version of this.

“This is the least offensive thing Trump has done so far. So, God bless him,” Lord said.

