Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Who said it? Take the Melissa McCarthy – Sean Spicer quiz

Sarah K. Burris

03 Apr 2017 at 07:44 ET                   
Melissa McCarthy and Sean Spicer (Photos: Screen captures)

Melissa McCarthy quickly turned Donald Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer into a household joke. With a few props, a wad of gum and mechanical podium, McCarthy’s spicy portrayal have earned her a place next to Alec Baldwin’s legendary role as Trump.

But at this point in the Trump presidency, it’s become more and more difficult to tell the difference between something Spicer said or McCarthy said playing Spicer.

Use your own keen news knowledge to see how you stack up in the quiz below:

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump can pull money from his businesses whenever he wants — without ever telling us
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+