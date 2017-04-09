Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Why can’t America just take out Syria’s Assad?

The Conversation

09 Apr 2017 at 12:00 ET                   
Syria's embattled President Bashar al-Assad has been in power since 2000

Why can’t America just take out Assad?

By David Alpher, Adjunct Professor at the School for Conflict Analysis and Resolution, George Mason University. The Trump administration has done an abrupt about-face on Syria, contradicting its own nascent foreign policy. Within 24 hours, it went from calling out the Assad regime for using chemical weapons to launching missiles at military targets. As limited as…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘I’m excited to watch you’: Male Fox News hosts make women presenters demonstrate spring cleaning tips
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+