Why China may see Donald Trump as a paper tiger
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
In his remarkable run for the White House last year, Donald Trump talked a lot about “winning.” But in his administration’s initial interactions with China, it’s Beijing who appears to have scored the biggest victory, when Secretary State Rex Tillerson reiterated a talking point the Chinese have long embraced. During his inaugural visit to China last…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion