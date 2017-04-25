Why has Trump imposed timber tariffs on Canada?
President Donald Trump has escalated a long-running trade dispute with Canada over the price of timber. At a gathering of conservative journalists at the White House on Monday, Trump said the U.S. would impose a 20 percent tariff on imported softwood lumber from its northern neighbor, tweeted Breitbart White House correspondent Charlie Spiering. The Commerce Department…
