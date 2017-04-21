Why Native Americans do not separate religion from science
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Why Native Americans do not separate religion from science
By Rosalyn R. LaPier, Research Associate of Women’s Studies, Environmental Studies and Native American Religion, Harvard Divinity School, Harvard University. A Menominee Tribal biology class in Green Bay, Wisconsin. U.S. Department of Agriculture Follow, CC BY Last year five Native American tribes in Washington state managed to repatriate the remains of the “Ancient One,” as they…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion