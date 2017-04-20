Why the Paris accord matters
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The following editorial appeared in the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday, April 19: ——— Donald Trump has been president for only three months and already he’s given up or reversed course or been stymied on a wide range of campaign promises. Given how awful some of those ideas were — ending Obamacare, declaring China a currency…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion