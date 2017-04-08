Quantcast

Why the rich live longer

Medical Daily

08 Apr 2017 at 09:17 ET                   
Wealthy friends sip champagne on a yacht (Shutterstock)

They say money can’t buy you happiness, but a new study indicates that it can definitely buy you a longer life. Published in British medical journal The Lancet, the report shows that the wealthiest Americans outlive the poorest by about 10 to 15 years. Despite medical and technological advancements as well as the push for healthcare…

