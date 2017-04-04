U.S. President Donald Trump gets a briefing before he tours the pre-commissioned U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford at Huntington Ingalls Newport News Shipbuilding facilities in Newport News, Virginia, U.S. on March 2, 2017. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo)
The following editorial appeared in the Los Angeles Times on Monday, April 3: ——— It was bad enough back in 2011 when Donald Trump began peddling the crackpot conspiracy theory that President Barack Obama was not a native-born American. But at least Trump was just a private citizen then. By the time he tweeted last month…
‘If I have to get a lawyer, I will’: Trump voter upset the border wall will put her house on Mexico side
‘Nobody on Earth has said that except you’: Van Jones slams Jason Miller for Susan Rice ‘smear’
Guaranteed: You have never read a major newspaper editorial quite like this one about Donald Trump
CBS reporter grills Sean Spicer on Jared Kushner: ‘White House isn’t meant to be run as a family business’
‘He’s in charge of the world apparently’: Tapper mocks Trump using son-in-law Kushner to solve world’s ills
WATCH: Mormon leader explains why children must go hungry so the church can have money
White House releases official Melania Trump photo ‘taken in her new residence at the White House’
Don’t be distracted by Donald Trump’s head fakes — here are 6 ways he is causing real chaos
WATCH: Cops tell Florida woman to ‘stop calling 911’ 3 hours before she was gunned down by boyfriend
Michele Bachmann: FBI listening in on Trump staffer Russian calls is ‘1000 times worse than Watergate’
Why Trump lies: The conspiracy theorist in chief
04 Apr 2017 at 05:51 ET
About the Author
Get the best of Raw Story, delivered daily
New Stories
Trump News
New Videos