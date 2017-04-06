Quantcast

Why Trump won’t try and oust Assad

Newsweek

06 Apr 2017 at 17:46 ET                   
Handout picture released on April 13, 2014 by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus [AFP]

President Donald Trump has a new Russia problem. This time, it’s not about his links to Moscow or whether the Kremlin meddled in the U.S. election—it’s about the war in Syria, where the policies of Russian President Vladimir Putin pose a direct challenge to any American military intervention. The story began on Tuesday when people in…

