Why women’s peace activism in World War I matters now
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
By Anya Jabour, Regents Professor of History, The University of Montana. Peace Delegates on the Noordam – Mrs. P. Lawrence, Jane Addams, Anna Molloy Library of Congress A hundred years ago, soon after winning reelection on the campaign slogan “He kept us out of war,” President Woodrow Wilson called on the U.S. Congress to authorize “a…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion