Wild boars kill three ISIS fighters in Iraq

Newsweek

26 Apr 2017 at 17:05 ET                   
Wild Boar (Wikimedia Commons)

Three militants loyal to the Islamic State group (ISIS) have been killed by wild boars as they planned to ambush Iraqi tribesmen opposed to the group, according to a local anti-ISIS leader. At least eight ISIS fighters had reportedly taken cover among dense reeds in Iraq’s al-Rashad region, about 55 miles southwest of Kirkuk, in preparation…

