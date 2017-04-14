Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Will Bunch: Trump’s lack of moral compass destroys faith in military actions

Tribune Media

14 Apr 2017 at 20:37 ET                   
Donald Trump (Shutterstock)

President Trump ordered the launch of 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian airstrip last week and the punditocracy went wild, proclaiming in the never-to-be-forgotten words of CNN’s Fareed Zakaria that “Donald Trump became president of the United States.” You knew right then that the adulation-starved POTUS was already plotting a bolder second installment. So what…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
White Supremacist Richard Spencer heads to Auburn despite cancelation for ‘safety of students, faculty, staff’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+