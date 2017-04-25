Quantcast

Will James Comey be questioned by New Zealand police?

International Business Times

25 Apr 2017 at 05:48 ET                   
FBI Director James Comey testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on "Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation" on Capitol Hill in Washington May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

FBI Director James Comey is currently in New Zealand and if Kim Dotcom has his way, Comey could find himself being questioned by the New Zealand police. The internet entrepreneur, who is wanted by the United States on multiple charges including fraud and copyright infringement, filed a complaint with the police Tuesday against the FBI director…

