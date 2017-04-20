Will Jon Snow kill Cersei when ‘Game Of Thrones’ returns?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
“Game of Thrones” fans have been theorizing away about what will happen in Season 7. Perhaps the most popular of all fan theories is that Cersei Lannister — currently seated on the Iron Throne — will be killed when the show returns to HBO. The theory stems from a prophecy by Maggy the Frog (Jodhi May),…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion